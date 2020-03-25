Letter, 3/26: Bone spurs or boneheaded?

I'm very glad and grateful that President Trump was tested and shows no signs of coronavirus.
However, I suspect that he hasn't recovered from his bone spurs, the problem he claimed which kept him from serving in Vietnam. I'm concerned that this preexisting malady maybe have traveled to his brain.
I worry that his bone spurs have lodged between his ears, making him unable to hear, speak or see the truth.
So I'm happy he doesn't have coronavirus, but I would like a follow-up exam to see what's going on in his cranium. We need a second opinion.
Earl Burns, Lincoln
