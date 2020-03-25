Letter, 3/26: Bone spurs or boneheaded?
View Comments

Letter, 3/26: Bone spurs or boneheaded?

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1/Trump mug

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on coronavirus Saturday at the White House in Washington.

 ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

I'm very glad and grateful that President Trump was tested and shows no signs of coronavirus. 

However, I suspect that he hasn't recovered from his bone spurs, the problem he claimed which kept him from serving in Vietnam. I'm concerned that this preexisting malady maybe have traveled to his brain.

I worry that his bone spurs have lodged between his ears, making him unable to hear, speak or see the truth.

So I'm happy he doesn't have coronavirus, but I would like a follow-up exam to see what's going on in his cranium. We need a second opinion.

Earl Burns, Lincoln 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News