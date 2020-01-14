Letter, 1/15: Bond issue seeking too much

There is a need to address school overcrowding, but the proposed school bond includes several unrelated items. Were they removed, the bond could be just over $200 million instead of just under $300 million.

As with rapidly rising home valuations, this is another instance of the School Board refusing to give taxpayers a break.

Revaluations are now expected to occur every two years, because home values are increasing that much that quickly.

If over two years, valuations increase 10% while inflation increases 4% and LPS compensation increases 6% to 7%, that leaves money with which to lower the levy. Unfortunately, neither the school board nor LPS see it that way.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}