Letter, 1/15: Bond issue seeking too much

There is a need to address school overcrowding, but the proposed school bond includes several unrelated items. Were they removed, the bond could be just over $200 million instead of just under $300 million.
As with rapidly rising home valuations, this is another instance of the School Board refusing to give taxpayers a break.
Revaluations are now expected to occur every two years, because home values are increasing that much that quickly.
If over two years, valuations increase 10% while inflation increases 4% and LPS compensation increases 6% to 7%, that leaves money with which to lower the levy. Unfortunately, neither the school board nor LPS see it that way.
You have free articles remaining.
Perhaps that is why, since the 2008-09 school year, the Combined General Funds reserve has nearly doubled, increasing from $43.9 million to $87.5 million.
And now here comes a bond issue to rightly address school overcrowding but also includes items that should be funded instead from general funds. We should not permit the school board to offload such items to bonds.
Even though removing these items from the school bond would not reduce the total LPS levy much, it would do it for 25 years. And it would be a first step in chipping away at the other 0.187252 in levies for LPS -- the school board sure isn't going to do it.
Show the board you care. Vote "no" on the proposed school bond. Rest assured that they will put forward another, ideally one limited to school overcrowding.
Kris Thompson, Lincoln