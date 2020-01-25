Letter, 1/26: Bond issue pays it forward

When we moved to Lincoln from Indiana more than 40 years ago, we bought a house just outside the back door of Rousseau Elementary School.

Our sons attended that school, we helped water trees in the playground to make the area more attractive. We helped landscape the front of the school. We had several grandchildren attend that school, and we continue to enjoy having the school as a neighbor.

We’re retired now, and we haven’t had any children or grandchildren in LPS schools for nearly 10 years. Yet, we still pay our property tax in support of the schools.

After hearing a presentation about the Lincoln Public Schools bond issue, it dawned on us that Rousseau was built by people who lived in this city before we moved here. Our family has benefited by the commitment made years ago to make sure that Lincoln had adequate schools for growing families and for those who moved here from other cities and states.

We’ve never balked at paying our fair share. We’ve never felt that we shouldn’t help support our schools, even though our family has long since graduated. We’ve talked with pride about our schools. We’re voting in favor of the LPS bond issue and hope you will as well.

Randy and Jan Bretz, Lincoln

