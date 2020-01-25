Letter, 1/26: Bond issue needed for schools

I’m writing in response to the Jan. 15 letter, “Bond issue seeking too much.”

The writer expressed the opinion that the needs of Lincoln Public Schools contained in the upcoming bond election could be met within the operating budget and should not be a part of the bond election. Unfortunately, school finance in Nebraska is such that it is not possible to do projects such as these without a bond election.

The bond issue to address overcrowding and other facilities needs is based on the conclusions of dozens of citizens who spent months studying enrollment trends, city growth and school buildings. They concluded that our fast-growing school district’s needs are approximately $460 million. The board of education prioritized that list, reducing it to $290 million, which can be funded without increasing the current tax rate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The needs that will be addressed include the two new high schools, one new elementary school, a major addition at Scott Middle School, a classroom addition at Wysong Elementary School and a classroom addition at Arnold Elementary School. These additions directly address the growth in student enrollment throughout the city.