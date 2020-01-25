Letter, 1/26: Bond issue needed for schools

I’m writing in response to the Jan. 15 letter, “Bond issue seeking too much.”
The writer expressed the opinion that the needs of Lincoln Public Schools contained in the upcoming bond election could be met within the operating budget and should not be a part of the bond election. Unfortunately, school finance in Nebraska is such that it is not possible to do projects such as these without a bond election.
The bond issue to address overcrowding and other facilities needs is based on the conclusions of dozens of citizens who spent months studying enrollment trends, city growth and school buildings. They concluded that our fast-growing school district’s needs are approximately $460 million. The board of education prioritized that list, reducing it to $290 million, which can be funded without increasing the current tax rate.
The needs that will be addressed include the two new high schools, one new elementary school, a major addition at Scott Middle School, a classroom addition at Wysong Elementary School and a classroom addition at Arnold Elementary School. These additions directly address the growth in student enrollment throughout the city.
Other facilities improvements that are included reflect the belief that it’s important to keep older buildings up to date and that students who attend schools in the heart of the city have equitable facilities with those who attend one of the new schools.
I urge Lincoln citizens to continue their excellent record of supporting great schools for great kids by voting for the bond issue.
Marilyn Moore, Lincoln
Co-chair, Great School for Great Kids