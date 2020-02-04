Letter, 2/5: Bond issue language deceptive

The article “ Answers to your questions as LPS bond vote deadline approaches ” (Feb. 2) was informative, but something needs to be made clear about the “no tax increase” claim being made.

Since previous bond issues are being retired, taxes were supposed to have returned to their earlier, lower rates. The new bond issue on the upcoming ballot will simply continue the present tax rate, making it look like there are no new taxes, but let’s be honest: The new 16.1-cent levy replaces the retiring one. So, no, there is no change to the tax rate, but, yes, this is a tax increase.