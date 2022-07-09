 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Body autonomy is everything

  • 0
Supreme Court Abortion

People protest about abortion, Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

Suppose an adult person is in an accident and needs blood donated to be able to survive. You are a match, and if you donate your blood they will live. If not they will die.

Who do you think should make the decision as to whether or not you donate your blood to this person? You or the government?

Body autonomy is having the right to control what does and does not happens to your body. The government should not have that level of control over individuals. The other person affected by this decision does not have a say in that decision for you. It is yours alone. All other freedoms are secondary to the fundamental right to body autonomy.

How crazy would it be if people thought the government was the best source to make this decision for you and forced you to donate blood because it would save another life. Would anyone really think that is OK?

Roger Doerr, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hardly acting pro-life

Letter: Hardly acting pro-life

The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is a major disappointment, to say the least! Nebraska's Gov. Pete Ricketts and many of…

Letter: A matter of human rights

Letter: A matter of human rights

The Supreme Court has made a lot of messed up decisions in my short lifetime, but this decision to strip women of their bodily autonomy has to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News