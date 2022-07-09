Letter: Body autonomy is everything

Suppose an adult person is in an accident and needs blood donated to be able to survive. You are a match, and if you donate your blood they will live. If not they will die.

Who do you think should make the decision as to whether or not you donate your blood to this person? You or the government?

Body autonomy is having the right to control what does and does not happens to your body. The government should not have that level of control over individuals. The other person affected by this decision does not have a say in that decision for you. It is yours alone. All other freedoms are secondary to the fundamental right to body autonomy.

How crazy would it be if people thought the government was the best source to make this decision for you and forced you to donate blood because it would save another life. Would anyone really think that is OK?

Roger Doerr, Lincoln