Letter: Board still owes apologies

The Journal Star's Sept. 2 editorial, "Gage County paid its dues for injustice," stated, “... some 40% of which is estimated to have been collected from non-Gage County residents ...” referring to the special half-cent sales tax the county board levied on all qualified sales to help pay the judgment in Dean v. Searcey et al.

Is this more bamboozling than typical of the editorial page?

By my math, to contribute 40% of over $4.7 million collected from January 2020 to June 2022, nonresidents had to purchase more than $377 million in taxable goods and services. (Remarkable how quickly a half-cent tax adds up.)

Tourists, travelers, businesses and other visitors pass through, but the county is not Disneyland or Aspen. Real estate transfers were uncommonly frequent, but are not subject to sale tax.

So who’s joshin’ whom?

County Board Chair Eric Tiemann cited the Nebraska Revenue Department as the source of the claim. However, when I asked a department representative, the response said, “Unfortunately, we do not have breakdowns of sales tax paid by residents living outside of Gage County or by rural residents of Gage County.”

The county board’s decisions have cost taxpayers approximately $23 million to satisfy a judgment taxpayers did not cause. Perhaps rural residents paid 40%, After all, owners of rural property pay over 70% of the county real estate taxes. Don’t taxpayers and the six innocent individuals who suffered the Nebraska prisons and the delays the board caused by denying their claims deserve an apology?

Gregory C. Lauby, Wymore