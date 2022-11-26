Letter: Board shouldn't rush process

The Nebraska Board of Education will hire Commissioner Matt Blomstedt’s replacement next year. Two out of four of the recently-elected members will not be seated when the board decides which firm will facilitate the search process.

The new commissioner will work with every district in the state and with the new board. Is it fair or even practical to pick a search firm with a lame duck board? The newly elected board members reflect the most recent will of voters. They will pick the new commissioner. They should pick the firm that will narrow the field.

Not all search firms are created equal, and a search firm sets the tone for the search process. A lame duck board shouldn’t be in a rush to make a decision, and the newly elected board members deserve a seat at the table. Voters have shown in whom they place their trust.

Heather Schmidt, Lincoln