 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Letter: Board shouldn't rush process

  • 0

The Nebraska Board of Education will hire Commissioner Matt Blomstedt’s replacement next year. Two out of four of the recently-elected members will not be seated when the board decides which firm will facilitate the search process.

The new commissioner will work with every district in the state and with the new board. Is it fair or even practical to pick a search firm with a lame duck board? The newly elected board members reflect the most recent will of voters. They will pick the new commissioner. They should pick the firm that will narrow the field.

Not all search firms are created equal, and a search firm sets the tone for the search process. A lame duck board shouldn’t be in a rush to make a decision, and the newly elected board members deserve a seat at the table. Voters have shown in whom they place their trust.

Heather Schmidt, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Republicans must do better

Letter: Republicans must do better

When Donald Trump was running for president the first time, I could see he was not qualified due to the many problems in his life that continu…

Letter: Board served state well

Letter: Board served state well

Time to give a huge pat on the back to the State Board of Education and the Commissioner of Education, they are leaving a huge legacy of accom…

Letter: Keeping tabs on scooters

Letter: Keeping tabs on scooters

I wouldn't normally write in, but the safety concern with the Lime scooters is increasing. I have seen them left in people's front lawns, in t…

Letter: What were voters thinking?

Letter: What were voters thinking?

We are deeply disappointed that Nebraskans voted for the voter ID referendum. We did not expect the vote to go that way. Perhaps many people w…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News