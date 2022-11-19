 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Board served state well

Time to give a huge pat on the back to the State Board of Education and the Commissioner of Education, they are leaving a huge legacy of accomplishments.

• Nebraska schools continue to be ranked in the top third of schools in the Nation's Report Card.

• They managed the COVID-19 pandemic such that there was minimal loss of learning from virtual learning.

• They, along with others continued to stop charter schools in Nebraska – charter schools have done enormous damage to public school systems in other states - despite massive efforts from profiteers to allow them in Nebraska.

• They, along with others, stopped religious schools from tapping public school funds to promote religion in their schools -- again in the face of massive efforts from religious leaders.

• The damage from No Child Left Behind and Every Student Succeeds Act has been minimized over the last 21 years while keeping significant federal funding for schools.

• They set new Nebraska standards for English language arts and math and science – that avoided the drawbacks of the Common Core.

• They developed the NSCAS Growth testing system which meets federal accountability standards, provides next-day actionable results to teachers, and yields accountability data for the feds at minimal cost. It’s built from a system that most teachers used before and eliminates the teaching time wasted in teaching to the test

The commissioner and those leaving the board should be proud of their laudable legacy.

Bert Peterson, Hastings

