Letter: Board race isn't about politics

Helen Raikes must be elected to the Stare Board of Education! The Nebraska Commissioner of Education is selected by the Board. With the resignation of the current commissioner, Matt Blomstedt, the stakes involved in this upcoming election have been raised significantly.
Raikes' expertise has impacted her vision for accessible early childhood education, strong public schools and commitment to the core tenets of a quality education. The race for State Board of Education should be about the future of education for our children, not politics!
Carol H. McClain, Lincoln