Letter: Board plan would chill input

The average person is said to speak 100 to 130 words per minute. For a three-minute comment, that would be roughly 300 words. Three-hundred words is a little more than what this letter to the editor includes. In fact, just to introduce this, I used 45 words.

If you were concerned about COVID protocols, health education standards, library inclusion standards, superintendent selection or budget proposals, would you be able to present an adequate representative opinion in a public forum in three minutes?

Would you present if your address was stated when you were called forward, if your comment opportunities were allowed in only “some of” their public meetings, or if your topic risked designation as “imped[ing] the board from completing the business of the meeting”? “Would” the board do this? It doesn’t matter if they haven’t or aren’t intending to as they are about to vote to give themselves the power that they “could” and “should.”

In response to claims of inaccessibility, the board cites contact opportunities via email, phone and one-on-one meetings with individuals or groups as adequate alternatives for public comment. However, none of these options solicit the involvement of “... beneficiaries of the openness sought by the Open Meetings Act includ[ing] ... reporters or other representatives of the news media,” and therefore do not provide the accountability public comment provides.

Public office holders are apt to change. Accessibility and intentions change with them. Protecting the “could” and “should” helps us see your “would.”

Samara Thornock, Lincoln

Education logo 2020 with lockers
