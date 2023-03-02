Lancaster County is still in a COVID state of emergency.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Act permits the local authorities to take unrestricted actions that normally require checks and balances prior to implementation. There is little legal recourse for those with concerns or objections. Other governmental and private entities, like schools and colleges, can refer to the fact the county has an emergency order when they implement their own COVID-based directed health measures, mask mandates or vaccine mandates.

County Commissioner Matt Schulte had Lancaster County’s emergency order as an agenda item at the County Board meeting on Feb. 21.

The Lancaster County commissioners have a nifty trick that silences public opinion. A commissioner can invite subject matter “experts” to speak, or county staff can speak prior to a motion being made and seconded by the board -- unless the board chair just doesn’t want to hear from you.

The board has no written policy on this. Several people, a Ph.D. biologist, medical doctor, registered nurse and myself, an attorney, informed the board we were subject matter experts there to speak, invited by a commissioner. The chair made certain we did not get to speak on the agenda item, prior to voting. The board failed to second Schulte’s motion to end the emergency order.

Agenda items can’t be discussed during public comment. We were allowed to talk about how COVID affected people during public comment. We could not speak on the actual emergency order.

The Lancaster County Board wants to retain their emergency COVID powers. What are their metrics of success? The board does not want to hear from the public about how they abused their power, overriding our rights.

Russ Barger, Lincoln