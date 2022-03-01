 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Board must be accountable

The Nebraska Environmental Trust board meets Thursday to review two state audit reports.

 PAUL HAMMEL, THE WORLD-HERALD

Feb. 27 marked the 30th anniversary of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, which has funded conservation projects in all 93 counties. Nebraskans are in danger of seeing the trust steered away from the values of conservation, preserving water quality and wildlife, and working with farmers and ranchers to protect their land.

Of 118 proposals evaluated this year, the grants committee rated anywhere from 17% to 75% “not eligible.” The committee split, with three members eliminating 27% or fewer,  while another three axed up to three quarters of the proposals.

Fewer than half of the 82 “eligibles” were recommended for funding. Only 29.7% of the total 118 were recommended for funding. That was not due to lack of funds. Digging further into final ratings raises questions as to why one proposal was funded and similar ones were not.

Groups whose proposals were denied — and concerned residents — have legitimate grounds to question the committee’s process and decisions. We must restore the trust’s integrity. The board meets next March 3, to vote on whether to accept the grants committee’s recommendations. Hold this board accountable.

Sandy Scofield, Lincoln, president, Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust

