Letter: Board cuts off draft debate

Unlike the 80 people reported in the article "Proposed standards under fire," (LJS, April 3), hundreds of Nebraskans took their time, a tank of gas, a day off from work, and some even began driving at 4 a.m. to get to the public hearing on April 2.

I should know. I was there. Citizens were given a grand total of 2 minutes to make their comments.

I went for one reason, to publicly shame the Nebraska State Board of Education.

Their proposal states that kindergartners need to learn the medically accurate terms for genitalia. Before our elementary children have even reached puberty, HE 5.7.3e has them "explaining the significance of the physical changes of puberty, and the potential role of hormone blockers on young people who identify as transgender" at age 10-11.

HE.7.71b and e has seventh graders defining sexual intercourse, including vaginal, oral and anal sex and their relationships to STD/HIV.

None of these topics belong in an open-forum public classroom. They belong in the hands of parents and medical professionals.