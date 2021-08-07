Letter: Board abandoning LGBTQ students

I write this letter as an individual citizen. I serve on the Lincoln Board of Education and have listened to those who have testified against the first set of proposed state health education standards, which included education on body part names and sexual activities (empowering child victims of sexual assault to report such crimes) and tolerance of sexual minorities. The testimony was free of facts and full of hate toward the LGBTQ community.

This hate has cowed 47 school boards in Nebraska and the Nebraska Board of Education to abandon LGBTQ children. The state board has scrubbed the health education standards of most references to the LGBTQ continuum.

As a lesbian who grew up in rural Nebraska, I can tell you harassment and physical assaults are daily facts of life with no help available because most stand by and let it happen.

In June 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that civil rights legislation was inclusive of LGBTQ people.