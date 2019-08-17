The stakeholders who put together “Blueprint Nebraska: Vision 2030” need to have their eyesight checked.
State government, the University of Nebraska, the Chamber of Commerce and others spent years strategizing over Nebraska’s economic future -- and don’t even once mention the impact of climate change on our lives in their plan.
How on earth can you draw together that many "experts" and completely ignore the warnings of the top scientists in the world on what’s happening to our climate?
The Arctic’s on fire, for heaven’s sake, and Greenland’s gushing meltwater into the Atlantic. The economic “vision” this group came up with is equivalent to planning your retirement when the doctors tell you that you have just months to live.
The undeniable fact is: We have 10 years -- till 2030 -- to cut 45% of global carbon emissions. We’ve talked about cutting our carbon levels for over two decades, and yet last year set a world record for the most emissions ever.
What may not be pleasant to look at, but is quite clear to see, is that our ecosystem is turning into a hothouse with constantly increasing temperatures, ever more extreme weather, rising sea levels and climate refugees seeking sanctuary.
We are deluding ourselves with visions of limitless economic growth and consumer happy talk, when in fact we should be developing a plan now to figure out how we’re going to cope with the scary new future looming before us.
Blueprint Nebraska needs to go back to the drawing board and produce something that matches the reality we're really up against.
Susan Alleman, Lincoln