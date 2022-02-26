 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Blue states and better health

  • 0

The 10 states with the longest life expectancy in 2019 were all so-called "blue" states. The 10 worst states for life expectancy were all "red" states.

Why do people in "blue" states live longer than those in "red" states? A recent study completed by researchers at Syracuse University concluded that lower life expectancy in red states can be attributed to a shift to more conservative policies. For example, in 1959, both Oklahoma and Connecticut had a similar life expectancy of 71 years. By 2017, Connecticut’s life expectancy had improved almost 10 years, while Oklahoma’s had improved by less than five years.

In contrast, the study determined that the policies that increase life expectancy in liberal states are those that expand the state’s power to tax wealth, regulate tobacco and guns, provide better protections for civil rights, labor and the environment and provide better access to women’s health care.

Although Nebraska is supposed to be the "Good Life,” we rank 18th in life expectancy. Gubernatorial candidates like Jim Pillen, Charles Herbster and Brett Lindstrom who focus on so called family values — meaning more guns, anti-immigration, anti-abortion and tax cuts for the wealthy — are not going to help Nebraskans lead healthier, longer lives. If they are elected, Nebraska will not be moving up in the rankings. Instead, they will just tell us too bad — living longer costs too much money

People are also reading…

Tom O'Connor, Lincoln

Health care logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Applauding opposing team

I am sick and tired of Americans tearing at each other’s throats. Our hyper-partisan politics, driven by social media and never-ending, incend…

Letter: Letter built on shaky ground

Letter: Letter built on shaky ground

Liam O. Purdon’s blinkered partisanship ("Republicans let down nation," Feb. 14) promotes one-party rule (Democratic) “at every level.” He off…

Letter: Ads not about state values

Letter: Ads not about state values

As a lifelong liberal Democrat, I do not hate Jim Pillen because he loves America. I also love our country. I don’t think he is a racist becau…

Letter: Flood vote was pro-life

Letter: Flood vote was pro-life

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has misstated Sen. Mike Flood’s vote in the Legislature cast years ago, alleging that he voted for providing illegal imm…

Letter: Fortenberry attacks wrong

Letter: Fortenberry attacks wrong

I am appalled at Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's attacks on his challenger Mike Flood. I think the man should look in the mirror and clean up his own …

Letter: Voters need more choices

Letter: Voters need more choices

I find the lack of nonincumbent candidate filings disturbing. Here in Gage County, our state senator, Myron Dorn, who also represents a slice …

Letter: Pillen message is very clear

Letter: Pillen message is very clear

Jim Pillen, you are making yourself perfectly clear. You don’t need Nebraska’s Black voters. You don’t need Nebraska’s Latino voters. You don’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News