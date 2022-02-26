Letter: Blue states and better health

The 10 states with the longest life expectancy in 2019 were all so-called "blue" states. The 10 worst states for life expectancy were all "red" states.

Why do people in "blue" states live longer than those in "red" states? A recent study completed by researchers at Syracuse University concluded that lower life expectancy in red states can be attributed to a shift to more conservative policies. For example, in 1959, both Oklahoma and Connecticut had a similar life expectancy of 71 years. By 2017, Connecticut’s life expectancy had improved almost 10 years, while Oklahoma’s had improved by less than five years.

In contrast, the study determined that the policies that increase life expectancy in liberal states are those that expand the state’s power to tax wealth, regulate tobacco and guns, provide better protections for civil rights, labor and the environment and provide better access to women’s health care.

Although Nebraska is supposed to be the "Good Life,” we rank 18th in life expectancy. Gubernatorial candidates like Jim Pillen, Charles Herbster and Brett Lindstrom who focus on so called family values — meaning more guns, anti-immigration, anti-abortion and tax cuts for the wealthy — are not going to help Nebraskans lead healthier, longer lives. If they are elected, Nebraska will not be moving up in the rankings. Instead, they will just tell us too bad — living longer costs too much money

Tom O'Connor, Lincoln

