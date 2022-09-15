Letter: Blood will protect water

Nebraska is experiencing multiple water crises. The Platte has run dry in some areas of our state and many lakes are at historic lows. Our lakes, wells and rivers are badly polluted by pesticides, herbicides and factory farming.

Because of this pollution, health experts tell us that Nebraskans have high levels of Parkinson’s disease, neurological disorders, birth defects and cancer. A young boy recently died of a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in the Elkhorn River. We’ve had multiple fish die-offs and, in many of our rivers and lakes, it is not safe to swim or eat the fish. And yet, right now we are not even testing our water for many dangerous contaminants.

In the recent legislative session, Sen. Carol Blood introduced a bill to fund a water study. Her efforts to understand and protect our waters were thwarted by agribusiness, industry and factory farming operations. These polluters have deep vested interests in the status quo. Unfortunately for our state’s citizens, ignorance is not safety and ignoring our problems with contaminated water will not make them go away.

Water is our state’s greatest asset, and we need a governor who will work to keep our water safe. We have no evidence that Jim Pillen will protect our water. If you believe in protecting our water system, I urge you to vote for Blood.

Mary Pipher, Lincoln