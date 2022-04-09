 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Blood test could be gamechanger

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks Monday at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference in Washington.

 Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

President Biden has recently reignited his cancer moonshot to accelerate his commitment to end cancer as we know it. As a cancer advocate, I’m thrilled to hear this. I was also thrilled to hear much of the president’s focus in his announcement fell on prevention and early detection. Specifically, finding ways to detect cancer earlier, especially with cancers with no available screening tools.

The president mentioned multi-cancer early detection tests or MCEDs, new technology that with one blood test could screen for dozens of cancers. Research is still ongoing to determine the impact of these tests, but they could be a gamechanger when it comes to early detection of this disease.

A single test blood test may be less invasive and more accessible than existing early detection tests, expanding screening opportunities to traditionally underserved communities and helping to reduce cancer disparities.

If MCEDs are approved by the FDA and proven to have clinical benefit, ensuring individuals have access to them will be critical. That’s why I’m calling on Sen. Ben Sasse to support the MCED Act which would create a pathway to coverage in Medicare for these tests once approved by FDA and clinical benefit is proven.

It’s time to all stand together to end cancer as we know it.

Rebecca McMahon, Fort Calhoun

