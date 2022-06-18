 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Blood on hands of lawmakers

  • 0
Federal Legislative Summit

Reps. Don Bacon (from left) and Jeff Fortenberry listen as Rep. Adrian Smith speaks at the Federal Legislative Summit on Thursday at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Regarding "Bacon, Smith reject gun bills" (LJS, June 9), when will common sense drive our decisions on gun violence? While our elected officials seek "common ground," the ground upon which they stand continues to be saturated in blood.

How many more innocent Americans must die before Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith are willing to do something constructive about the violence that has become an everyday occurrence? Until they do, the blood on the ground is also on their hands!

Gary Targoff, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Scary look into the future

Letter: Scary look into the future

Democracy is fragile and the United States is no exception. In 1805 ex-Vice President Aaron Burr attempted to create a private army and a sepa…

Letter: A warning on gun laws

Letter: A warning on gun laws

I am tired of the ignorance being displayed every time one of these school shootings occurs. We have thousands of so-called gun safety laws on…

Letter: Clarifying terms on AR-15s

Letter: Clarifying terms on AR-15s

President Biden spoke June 2 about gun violence. He repeatedly referred to “assault rifles” and the need to ban them. Either he and his advise…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News