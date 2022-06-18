Letter: Blood on hands of lawmakers

Regarding " Bacon, Smith reject gun bills " (LJS, June 9), when will common sense drive our decisions on gun violence? While our elected officials seek "common ground," the ground upon which they stand continues to be saturated in blood.

How many more innocent Americans must die before Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith are willing to do something constructive about the violence that has become an everyday occurrence? Until they do, the blood on the ground is also on their hands!