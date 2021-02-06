Letter: Bills will hurt, not help renters

There are six proposed bills -- LB45, LB46, LB128, LB205, LB268 and LB358 -- being introduced or followed up on in this upcoming legislative session that involve landlord/tenant rights. All six of these take away landlord rights, anywhere from being unable to raise rent to making it nearly impossible to evict someone.

At a glance, this sounds good, right? Why should people be forced to pay more rent or be evicted in the age of COVID? However, when you take into account how this affects the landlord, most of which are small businesses, it can be devastating to the point of being forced to close the business.

Most landlords don’t own the rental outright. They use the rent to pay the mortgage, and the rest goes to the landlord. Most landlords only own one, or maybe a few, rental properties. So if the rent is unpaid long enough, that could put the landlord out of business.

Most rent increases are directly related to increased property taxes. So the higher the taxes are raised, the more the rent will be. Due to a change in how valuations are calculated, property taxes have skyrocketed in the last few years.