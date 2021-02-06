 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bills will hurt, not help renters
View Comments

Letter: Bills will hurt, not help renters

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

There are six proposed bills --  LB45, LB46, LB128, LB205, LB268 and LB358 -- being introduced or followed up on in this upcoming legislative session that involve landlord/tenant rights. All six of these take away landlord rights, anywhere from being unable to raise rent to making it nearly impossible to evict someone.

At a glance, this sounds good, right? Why should people be forced to pay more rent or be evicted in the age of COVID? However, when you take into account how this affects the landlord, most of which are small businesses, it can be devastating to the point of being forced to close the business.

Most landlords don’t own the rental outright. They use the rent to pay the mortgage, and the rest goes to the landlord. Most landlords only own one, or maybe a few, rental properties. So if the rent is unpaid long enough, that could put the landlord out of business.

Most rent increases are directly related to increased property taxes. So the higher the taxes are raised, the more the rent will be. Due to a change in how valuations are calculated, property taxes have skyrocketed in the last few years.

I am writing this as a plea to not let these bills become law. While these changes may seem worthwhile at a glance, in reality they will cause an unsustainable crisis in housing, putting many landlords (small business owners) out of business.

Jim Schmitz, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News