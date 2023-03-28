Exciting, encouraging news about the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce’s new Vitality Lincoln was described in the Journal Star on Feb. 23.

The article -- "Chamber unveils new strategic plan for city" -- points out “one group that could be key is the state Legislature.”

In the same Journal Star edition, we learn two legislative bills were passed out of the Health and Human Services Committee: the anti-abortion bill, LB626, and the anti gender-altering care bill, LB574. These bills decrease the chance people will stay in Lincoln or move to Lincoln, negatively impacting any chances for a vital Lincoln.

Who will remember how their legislators voted on these two bills?

People who think that women should have the same freedom to make decisions about their lives and their health care as men have for their lives and health care?

People who think government should not be in the business of making decisions for families and youth about intimate and personal matters?

People who think legislators should not be doing the jobs of health care professionals?

They will remember how their legislator voted.

It will be interesting to see how the Lincoln legislators vote on these two bills, when we consider how these two bills will impact the plan for Vitality Lincoln.

Mary Sullivan, Lincoln