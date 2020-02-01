Letter, 2/2: Bills target Game and Parks

Four bills introduced in the 2020 Nebraska Unicameral could be termed "The Bad Four" by the conservation and outdoor community. They were introduced by Sen. Dan Hughes, the chairperson of the Natural Resources Committee, and will be heard by that committee.
LB859 requires that three of the Game and Parks commissioners be actively engaged in farming or ranching rather than simply being involved in agricultural pursuits. LB860 changes the commissioners' districts.
LB863 would freeze the amount of land owned by Game and Parks as of Sept. 1. It is one of the worst of these bills. Assuming that Nebraska's population will continue to increase and that our outdoor recreation needs will increase accordingly, and further assuming that Nebraskans want to protect their wildlife resources, how could one suggest capping the total land owned for these purposes?
LB1071 is called the Wildlife Damage Recovery Act and provides for $3 million from the State Game Fund to pay claims by farmers regarding purported damage to crops by deer, antelope and elk. Only farmers (per LB859) will sit on the board that hears these cases.
These bills have no constructive nature whatever. They are designed to hamper and punish the Game and Parks Commission, which is doing its best to provide for our outdoor needs involving fish, wildlife and recreation.
To my fellow Nebraskans, and in particular hunters, fishermen, and outdoor enthusiasts: Know these four bills for what they are -- an effort to kill, wound or maim a fine state agency.
Bruce M. Kennedy, Malcolm