Letter: Bills help access to housing

The letter about the proposed landlord/tenant bills in the Legislature ("Bill will hurt, not help renters," Feb. 7) attempted to mislead the public about the purpose and effect of these bills. While these efforts are disappointing, they are not surprising. Opposition testimony to these bills similarly attempted to mislead the Judiciary Committee on the effect of the bills while demonizing low-income tenants by claiming that tenants receiving rent subsidies are unlikely to care for a unit because they receive subsidies. Opposition could not provide any evidence to support this assertion.

Legislation at issue would not take away a landlord’s ability to raise rent or make it difficult to evict a tenant. The bills are anti-poverty, not anti-landlord.