Letter: Bills help access to housing

The letter about the proposed landlord/tenant bills in the Legislature ("Bill will hurt, not help renters," Feb. 7) attempted to mislead the public about the purpose and effect of these bills. While these efforts are disappointing, they are not surprising. Opposition testimony to these bills similarly attempted to mislead the Judiciary Committee on the effect of the bills while demonizing low-income tenants by claiming that tenants receiving rent subsidies are unlikely to care for a unit because they receive subsidies. Opposition could not provide any evidence to support this assertion.
Legislation at issue would not take away a landlord’s ability to raise rent or make it difficult to evict a tenant. The bills are anti-poverty, not anti-landlord.
LB45 ensures more tenants can appear in their defense against eviction. LB46 ensures that tenants receive notice that an eviction case has been filed against them, giving them the same rights to notice as other defendants in civil cases. LB128 helps seal tenants’ eviction records so that those records don’t become an unnecessary barrier for tenants to find safe, affordable housing. LB205 places reasonable limits on the amount of late fees landlords can charge. LB268 protects a tenant's right to their rental unit by clarifying when landlords may enter the unit. LB358 protects tenants from retaliation after they have complained to a landlord or have otherwise exercised their rights.