Our governor, after being in office just three weeks, is seeking to lower the taxes for the top two tax brackets to 3.99%. Looks like he is working on getting his own taxes lowered. Who is going to make up the $1.5 billion loss in tax revenues? Reduction of our sales tax would be more equitable.

Doing away with the ease of voting by mail seems to be the Ricketts family project this year. I noticed in that bill that there are provisions for those in assisted living facilities. That is good, but they are not the only ones who voting in person is hard on. There are those who aren't able to leave their home, and maybe even their caretaker, or those who have trouble walking any distance. No changes to how we vote are necessary.

The other day I received mail that said, "Politicians will try any trick to make Nebraska's term limits law disappear." That is untrue. The truth is they are wanting to extend limits from two terms to three terms, not eliminate them. I think that is fair. I don't believe in term limits and feel if we don't like the senator, then vote them out. This was sent by Liberty Initiative Fund, Woodbridge, Virginia. We don't need someone from Virginia trying to trick us by not supplying the truth.

Also a bill has been proposed to have the elected State Board of Education eliminated just because a senator is unhappy with something its members considered. Nebraska would be better served by having the board answer to voters instead of the governor appointing an education commissioner.

Linda Humphress, Lincoln