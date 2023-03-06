Bills LB626, the "Heartbeat Act," and LB574, the "Let Them Grow Act," are trying to take away the rights of women and LGBTQ children under the guise of a pro-life stance -- when they do nothing for children already born and who are going hungry in this state -- and caring for children when they do nothing for youths getting bullied in school and online.
You cannot have it both ways. I stand with Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh and all the other senators trying to stop these bills from becoming law. Let us hope they prevail.
Toni Parker, Lincoln