As far as I'm concerned, the criminal justice system in this country is a joke and basically criminal in and of itself.
How can I make such an outlandish statement? Case in point: A certain billionaire was indicted for sex trafficking and sexual assault about 10 years ago.
What happens to the billionaire? He apparently cuts a sweetheart deal with prosecutors, gets 13 months in a secluded jail and gets 12 hours work release every day. How he must have suffered.
Now we see he again is up for charges for allegedly doing the same thing involving sexual assault, sex trafficking and other sick behavior. The point is, if you have millions or billions of dollars at your disposal for lawyers, you can do whatever you damn well please.
On the other hand, those without money go to prison for minor drug offenses, traffic violations, petty theft, shoplifting etc.
Lou Rybij, Lincoln