Letter: Bill would protect workers, families

The Nebraska Legislature needs to pass LB241. The senators must take long-overdue action to protect packing plant workers and communities from COVID-19 and new variants.

We’ve seen throughout the pandemic that our meatpacking and poultry plants are vectors for disease. The UNMC report last year explained that “in Nebraska, the 8 counties with the highest COVID-19 case rates per capita are also home to large meat processing facilities.”

This is not a surprise. Think about the working conditions: cool, dry, uncirculated air and people working elbow to elbow on the lines, including extreme crowding in common areas such as locker rooms.

During recent Business and Labor committee hearings, testimony was heard from workers and family members of workers as to the egregious lack of protections for Nebraskans working in plants. The result? Nebraskans working these essential jobs get sick and infect their families.

Hotspots in rural communities persist. Plants shut down due to so many people getting sick, which also harms farmers and consumers. People are fired for not coming into work even though they are sick. Lives are lost.