Nebraska’s fiscal status is very good right now. There is money for tax cuts, for property tax relief and extra money for many other good things for Nebraskans. Even so, could the state use a gift of about $900,000, especially if it’s used to enhance our beautiful state Capitol?

In 2018, the Nebraska Association of Former State Legislators started a project to restore gardens in the courtyards of the Capitol. The project was two-fold: first, the restoration of the gardens, and second, the establishment of an endowment that would provide ongoing funds for annual maintenance.

The Formers raised money to do both – about $1.4 million. Restoration of the gardens is nearly complete (tulips will be blooming this spring!), and the remaining amount (about $900,000 in today's market) will be placed in a state-managed endowment to ensure the gardens will be beautifully maintained.

That is the focus of LB547, because legislation is required. Our thanks to Sen. Danielle Conrad for introducing the bill. We have tried to create the endowment with the previous administration, to no avail. The current administration to date has not stated its position on the bill. We hope that Gov. Jim Pillen will see the benefits of this bill and the value of receiving gifts from the public for restoration, preservation and enhancement of the gardens in our state Capitol.

Kate Sullivan, Cedar Rapids, President, Nebraska Association of Former State Legislators