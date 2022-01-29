 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bill would hurt students

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

LB1077 was recently introduced to the Legislature. The text of the bill states its goal as, "Prohibit public schools, public postsecondary institutions, and governmental entities from training or teaching certain concepts relating to race and sex and provide for withholding of state funds."

This bill has the potential to seriously harm Nebraska's students. Would a government teacher get in trouble for using the civil rights movement to encourage civic participation?

Would a U.S. history teacher be banned from teaching about the damage done by Jim Crow? Would a world history teacher be fired for teaching the horrors of the slave trade?

Would a school lose funding because a health teacher taught about safe sex for LGBTQ students?

Nebraska is a diverse state, and all kids deserve the best education possible. Do we really want to be the state that censors teachers and takes away funding from Nebraska's kids? I hope not.

Josh Jablonski, Omaha

