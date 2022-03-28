 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Bill would help track candidates

  • 0
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

In the spirit of democracy, the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, like many media outlets – the Journal Star included -- provides a compilation of candidate information. We do it on a statewide level through our VOTE411 website, published before the primary and general elections.

To produce any kind of nonpartisan voters’ guide, one must obtain the names of candidates, offices, parties, and contact information – including an email address. League of Women Voters volunteers contact county election commissioners and clerks in all 93 counties. As Nebraska’s election offices compile this information in a variety of ways, it is often incomplete.

This is one reason why we need LB861 – introduced by Sen. John McCollister – which would require an email address on candidate filing forms. Without this requirement, candidates can be much harder to track down and often be left out of the process. Currently, 1,443 candidates are in our VOTE411 system statewide and 1,133 of them – 78.5% – have not provided email addresses so that they can be invited to participate in questionnaires.

People are also reading…

Nebraskans deserve to be informed about the public officials listed on their ballots. Better candidate contact information benefits both the candidates, who receive free publicity about their campaigns through voters’ guides, and the voters.

Support LB861 to encourage better participation in nonpartisan voters’ guides for everyone.

Walta Sue Dodd, Omaha

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Debate showed a sad truth

Letter: Debate showed a sad truth

While watching on video streaming our legislators debate LB773 -- the bill to relax requirements to carry a concealed gun -- it seemed apparen…

Letter: What about Christian love?

Letter: What about Christian love?

As a woman of faith, I write to express my deep disappointment that Lincoln's Fairness Ordinance is once again on hold. Yes, there were many s…

Letter: No longer to be silent

Letter: No longer to be silent

I usually keep to myself and prefer not to get to vocal about anything. I tend to just have discussions with my friends and a few family membe…

Letter: More guns don't fix problem

Letter: More guns don't fix problem

The Journal Star said this in a March 12 story about Sen. Tom Brewer’s gun bill: “Noting the opposition expressed to the bill by Lincoln Senat…

Letter: Baseball then and now

Letter: Baseball then and now

I grew up loving baseball, playing in sandlots and watching the the University of Nebraska Huskers and a local semi-pro team, the Fremont Nigh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News