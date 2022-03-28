Letter: Bill would help track candidates

In the spirit of democracy, the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, like many media outlets – the Journal Star included -- provides a compilation of candidate information. We do it on a statewide level through our VOTE411 website, published before the primary and general elections.

To produce any kind of nonpartisan voters’ guide, one must obtain the names of candidates, offices, parties, and contact information – including an email address. League of Women Voters volunteers contact county election commissioners and clerks in all 93 counties. As Nebraska’s election offices compile this information in a variety of ways, it is often incomplete.

This is one reason why we need LB861 – introduced by Sen. John McCollister – which would require an email address on candidate filing forms. Without this requirement, candidates can be much harder to track down and often be left out of the process. Currently, 1,443 candidates are in our VOTE411 system statewide and 1,133 of them – 78.5% – have not provided email addresses so that they can be invited to participate in questionnaires.

Nebraskans deserve to be informed about the public officials listed on their ballots. Better candidate contact information benefits both the candidates, who receive free publicity about their campaigns through voters’ guides, and the voters.

Support LB861 to encourage better participation in nonpartisan voters’ guides for everyone.

Walta Sue Dodd, Omaha

