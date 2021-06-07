Letter: Bill would give families hope

Have you ever been so fortunate to love a child with a disability? I have, and let me tell you it is the most incredible love. I suspect the 11 Nebraska senators that filibustered LB376 have never had the opportunity to experience such a love.

LB376 was a bill brought before the Nebraska Legislature recently. It would have given 850 families access to the Developmental Disability Waiver and hundreds of other Nebraska families access to a Family Support Waiver.

This waiver would have provided a yearly monetary amount to help with the cost of raising a child with a disability. It passed with 100% support in the first round, but in the second round, 11 senators suddenly decided that children with disabilities are not a high priority.

Do you know what the cost of raising one child with a disability is? My son was born with spina bifida. During his first year of life, his medical bills totaled over $300,000. He’s 2½ now, and the cost hasn’t gone away. Private insurance doesn’t pay for missed time at work, gas for appointments, all medical supplies, etc., but somehow, we still have to put food on the table and a roof over our heads.