Freedom of religion is a right so central to American democracy that it is enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution. What some people seem to overlook is that it does not just protect people’s right to practice their religion, it also protects people’s right to not have the religious beliefs of others forced upon them.

Conservative religious organizations in Nebraska have been using the legislative process to impose their religious beliefs upon the state. The transgender rights restriction bill, LB574, would not only violate the individual’s freedom of religion, it would also take away an individual’s basic human right to decide what medical treatment they undergo.

The bill would prohibit anyone under the age of 19 from obtaining puberty blockers or hormone therapy. Most children begin puberty at the age of 10 or 11. Forcing people to wait until they have completed puberty to take puberty blockers is a cruel and unusual punishment for young people already stressed with having a body that does not conform with what their brain and their heart tell them.

In addition to violating religious freedom and bodily autonomy, Nebraska would be branding itself as one of the most restrictive human rights states in the country. A recent Gallup Poll (LJS, Feb. 26) revealed that nearly 20% of Generation Z adults (born 1995-2005) identify as LGBTQ.

Significantly, the 80% who do not identify as LGBTQ have grown up with those who are and most have learned that it’s just not a big deal.

Meanwhile Nebraska is short over 4,000 nurses and is losing over 4,000 college graduates a year, most from the Generation Z age range. The young people we need to attract and retain just might not want to live in such a religion-controlled state. Be “Nebraska Nice.” Kill this bill.

Mike Carlin, Lincoln