In 2022, voters passed a minimum wage law that will increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. LB327 will subvert this law to $10.50 per hour by 2026 for people age 14-17. This flies directly in the face of what the people voted for.

In the past the Nebraska Legislature has passed laws protecting people from wage theft. Now I am seeing attempted wage theft coming from my own government.

LB327 was introduced by Sen. Jane Raybould whose own grocery business would directly benefit from this law. She is not representing her own constituents. She appears to be representing her own business interests.

John Robotham, Pleasant Dale