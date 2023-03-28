A six-week abortion ban bill, LB626, in the Nebraska Legislature will limit options available to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. If passed, this legislation will endanger survivors.

The 2020 Nebraska Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey found nearly half of Nebraska women experience domestic violence. Abusive partners often engage in birth control sabotage, called reproductive coercion, as a form of control.

Without access to abortion care, a survivor experiencing unintended pregnancy may not be able to leave their abuser and be in more danger as pregnancy can increase the violence a survivor experiences. In the United States, homicide is the leading factor of death during pregnancy for women.

The same 2020 survey found more than 50,000 Nebraskans have experienced unintended pregnancy due to rape. LB626 would require survivors to disclose their sexual assault to a medical provider to access abortion care. It is unclear how LB626 interacts with current laws requiring medical providers to report sexual assault to law enforcement, so a survivor may be forced to interact with the criminal justice system in order to access care. These type of exceptions offered to abuse survivors abuse can do more harm by requiring a survivor to prove their trauma.

While Nebraska law allows for termination of parental rights and custody prohibitions of a rapist if a child was conceived due to rape, those statutes require a sexual assault conviction. Because only around 3% of sexual assaults have convictions, survivors will be forced to co-parent with their rapist if LB626 becomes law.

Forcing survivors of sexual and domestic violence to maintain pregnancies resulting from their trauma will cause more trauma and creates obstacles to healing and safety. We ask lawmakers to consider the risks to survivors that LB626 poses and vote against it.

Christon MacTaggart, Papillion, Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence