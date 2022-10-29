Letter: Bill puts burden on the elderly

Older adults and persons with disabilities often do not have, or cannot obtain, identification that would meet the likely requirements of this bill. Voting affects all of us, and especially persons with disabilities and the aging population.

We moved my mom to Lincoln from Iowa in December 2020. She has mobility issues, and is unwilling to leave her assisted living facility. It took two months of effort to get her registered to vote. I had to tie her physical address to her P.O. Box, link me to her as an agent to help, get the facility to issue her an ID card and to connect the Iowa address to her move to Lincoln. She now votes by mail.

Most folks living in a facility do not have someone to do the legwork – and this was within our existing system just to register – not a new voter ID for voting every single time.

Vote no on Voter ID, Initiative 432. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.

Cynthia Brammeier, Lincoln