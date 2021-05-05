 Skip to main content
Letter: Bill needed to protect workers
Letter: Bill needed to protect workers

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Nebraskans prize those who work hard and those who work to support their families and communities. We recognize that “the Good Life” comes when we can count on each other. We take pride that Nebraska provides healthy food to people across our nation and throughout the world.

The good people of Nebraska also expect that every Nebraskan is able to come home from work safe and healthy. But, sadly, hardworking Nebraskans and their families are put at risk or injured in assuring our state’s economic success.

We lost 27 lives to COVID-19 from working in meatpacking and poultry plants. Hundreds more workers were infected and thousands of family and community members were put at risk. Some plants even shut down, which further harmed farmers and consumers. All because the meatpacking and poultry industry put profits over people, refusing to implement reasonable measures to protect Nebraskans working there. This is not the Nebraska way.

Meat and poultry plants are already extremely dangerous workplaces with high rates of cuts, amputations, chemical hazards, ergonomics injuries and death.

LB241 will protect Nebraska’s essential workers in meat and poultry plants so everyone can come home from work safe and healthy. Let’s make sure all Nebraskans can live the good life together by passing much needed protections. Anything less violates the basic principles we share.

Arthur Zygielbaum, Lincoln

