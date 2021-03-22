Letter: Bill makes students better prepared

Our schools are charged with the teaching of future citizens and with modeling how the many cultures of America can join together for mutual benefit. The cultural diversity of our community is reflected in the schools which demonstrate that cultural variation enriches the shared pursuit of learning.

For this reason, we should urge the Legislature to pass LB359, which expands multicultural education to include African, Hispanic, Native and Asian American history and culture in the public and non-public schools of our state.

Note that doing so will fulfill the mandate of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that the "Right to an Education" means that schools "shall promote understanding tolerance and friendship among all nations, racial or religious groups." (Article 26(2)). LB359 will enable students to recognize their own culture as a valued element of a shared national life that incorporates contributions from many cultures.

LB359 does not mention the "Right to an Education" from the UDHR, but the fact that it adopts this international standard demonstrates the degree to which it advances the common good and recognizes that our compulsory common schools are more important for their facilitation of community than for their provision of individual benefits.

Robert Haller, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0