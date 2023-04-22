Last week, senators advanced LB753 to a third round of debate. It will allow tax dollars to support private and religious schools through a laundering process called “scholarship donations” ... and provide additional tax breaks for the wealthy!

This bill assumes that public schools in Nebraska are inferior to private and parochial schools, and as an educator who spent 28 years teaching Nebraska children in public schools, I can testify that it’s not true.

If Nebraska senators feel that the public schools are lacking in some way, then they need to focus their efforts on fixing those specific problems with additional funding but not by giving tax dollars to schools who are not required to meet any of the accreditation standards set forth by the Nebraska Department of Education.

If this bill were truly about providing school choice to low-income families, it would include some type of amendment which would require those schools to accept any student who applies. Right now, private and religious schools can discriminate against any child and can refuse to enroll those with special needs or behavior issues. They can discriminate based on race, religion, income, family composition or any other variable as they see fit.

If you believe that a quality and free education for every child is a cornerstone of democracy, please contact your senator and urge her or him to vote no on LB753. It’s nothing more than a sleight-of-hand to provide private and parochial schools with tax dollars.

Jill Moore, Lincoln