LB626 will have negative consequences for the people and families in Nebraska. The bill rescinds our right to make decisions about our own bodies, our future, and our family’s future.

LB626 violates freedom of religion. Not all religions claim that life begins at conception, or when heart or brain activity can be detected. Some religions claim that life starts at birth. Adherents of specific organized religions often have different beliefs. If people believe that abortion is wrong, then they can choose not to have one. Religious freedom does not mean forcing others to live by your own beliefs.

LB626 would force all Nebraskans to live by some people’s religious beliefs, throwing many families into crisis. Some people have the financial means to get an abortion in another state, but many will be forced to seek other means, as was done for years in our country, at great human cost. There is nothing “pro-life” about that.

As with all violations of religious freedom, LB626 is ultimately about cruelty -- the cruelty of certain people forcing all people to live according to their beliefs.

Let us hope that the unicameral will protect religious freedom and the rights of people in Nebraska to make decisions about their lives and their bodies, independent of someone else’s religion.

Mary E. Sullivan, Lincoln