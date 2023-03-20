Sen. Jane Raybould garnered my support because she believes in doing what is right for Nebraskans. I respect her for what she has accomplished and for who she is. Nothing in what I write undermines that. But I deeply disagree with LB327, which she sponsored and prioritized, because it counters the will of the people in assuring a living minimum wage for all Nebraskans.

In the last election, over 60% of Nebraskans voted to gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 with automatic adjustments based on the cost of living.

LB327 guts the provision for automatic cost increases with a 1.5% raise cap. That will force the Legislature to revisit adjustments annually. LB327 punishes youth and trainees with a subminimum wage.

Many Nebraskans work two and three jobs to feed their families, meet their housing and transportation needs and share the Good Life. A reasonable minimum wage with adjustments to accommodate the cost of living makes sense. The money will not sit in worker’s pockets. The money is spent in stores, gas stations, theaters and restaurants -- supporting our local economies.

And the minimum wage with automatic adjustments is consistent with the will and expectations of the citizens of Nebraska.

I am pleased and honored to acknowledge all the good Raybould has done for Lincoln and for our state. But I cannot support a bill that overrides the will of the people and undercuts the ability of people to take part in the fabled Nebraskan Good Life.

Arthur Zygielbaum, Lincoln