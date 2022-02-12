Letter: Bill gives voters the power

Sens. Rob Clements and Suzanne Geist supporting LB859 will help the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County restore common-sense government. In contrast to the letter to the editor "Clements, Geist hurting county," on Jan. 29, this legislation actually makes no decision on masking or the health decisions for the city and county. However, the legislation does restore important legislative precepts to our city/county -- equality before the law; returning legislative voting authority to our boards/council and restoring the voice of the people are all achieved with this bill.

In Nebraska, most citizens believe in "Equality Before the Law." These words are inscribed in the halls of our Legislature and should be a bipartisan value. All Nebraskans should be living under the same set of state laws. State statutes that apply to Lancaster citizens and not citizens around this state fail this basic principle of government. LB859 ensures all Nebraskans have state statutes that apply to them equally.

Local elected officials should be held accountable for city charters and state statutes because they have a real effect over our lives. The citizens have the right to elect or replace elected representatives based on their voting records versus having unelected officials making laws with fines and jail time.

LB859 will move these decisions back into the hands of a board or council that can then vote for the same provision(s), if so inclined. Do the citizens of Lancaster County want to be voters or subjects? LB859 removes unilateral unelected law making and restores the legislative lawmaking process.

Eric Underwood, Lincoln

