I am a teacher at a Catholic school in Lincoln, and I am writing in support of LB753. The school I teach at is a wonderfully diverse and welcoming place, and when I told my students about LB753 they responded emotionally – one boy actually began to cry because he thought Catholic high school would never be possible for him and his siblings.

Our school population is 12% Asian, 10% Black, 1% Native American, 45% White, 30% Hispanic, and 2% multiracial. 20% of our students are on Individualized Education Programs. We are a Title 1 School, and around 40% of our students receive some kind of financial assistance.

There are many misconceptions about Catholic education. We do not force our students to be Catholic. In fact, many of the students at my school are not Catholic. Few of our families come from privileged backgrounds, and we, among other Catholic schools, are here to serve them. We teach students how to think, how to honor a country that gives us so much – including the freedom of religion – and how to serve one another.

Catholic schools provide more options for parents to find the school that best fits a child’s needs. As a teacher, I want to do everything I can to help my students, and if my students want to continue with their Catholic education, I will do everything in my power to help make that a reality. Please support LB753.

John Buchkoski, Lincoln