Letter: Bill critical for new moms

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

State Sen. Anna Wishart has introduced a bill, LB 929, that is critical to the health of new moms. This bill extends Medicaid postpartum coverage from two to 12 months and makes a great deal of sense.

Cardiovascular diseases, including stroke, are the leading cause of maternal mortality in the U.S., accounting for over a third of pregnancy-related deaths. Gaps in health insurance coverage, particularly for low-income individuals who qualify for Medicaid based on their pregnancy status, significantly contribute to poor maternal health outcomes.

Nebraska has a unique opportunity to address this gap and ensure new mothers have timely and continuous access to care in a time when they are particularly vulnerable to health complications by extending comprehensive postpartum Medicaid coverage to a full year. These efforts are critical to mitigating preventable maternal death, reducing racial and ethnic disparities in maternal outcomes and supporting the well-being of new moms and families.

Pregnancy-related complications, including high blood pressure, blood clots, stroke and other heart problems like cardiomyopathy, may not surface until weeks or months after delivery. One in 7 women experience symptoms of postpartum depression in the year after giving birth, and evidence suggests women with substance-use disorder are more likely to experience relapse and overdose 7 to 12 months postpartum.

For these reasons and more, organizations including the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine support extending postpartum coverage.

It’s time the Nebraska Legislature pass this very important bill.

Sara Bills, Lincoln

