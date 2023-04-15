Imagine being 4 years old and being expelled from pre-kindergarten. A report by the Nebraska Department of Education, “Breaking the Pre-school to Prison Pipeline,” shows that suspension or expulsion in early years increases the likelihood of a child later in life dropping out of high school and being incarcerated. African Americans are more likely to be suspended than European Americans, and boys are more likely to be suspended than girls.

Introduced by Sen. Terrell McKinney, LB632 -- prohibiting the suspension of students in prekindergarten through second grade in a school in a city of the metropolitan class -- is a bill that would ban suspensions for children in pre-K through second grade in metropolitan areas in Nebraska. I urge readers to contact their senator and ask them to support LB632.

Just banning suspensions and expulsions does not stop unruly behavior. There needs to be ongoing training and ongoing support for teachers on how to redirect any poor behaviors into a positive behavior. Additionally, extra help and smaller class sizes will help all students get the attention they need and deserve.

Lisa Markus, Lincoln