LB77 also Known as constitutional carry has passed.
Yes it does allow you to carry a firearm "concealed." The same laws as open carry do not change.
Know the law, and know your gun. Practice, practice and practice some more. Don't brandish. Don't point it at anything or anybody. Please be a responsible gun owner.
Louis Mitzner, Lincoln
