Letter: Bill attacks public schools

Over the last year, politicians and media personalities have incited division and unrest in local public education over the topics of race and sex in the classroom.

Their incitement has led to angry parents who see critical race theory or sex education standards from the Nebraska Department of Education as a threat to children’s education. However, neither the inciters nor the parents have the best understanding of the topics they speak loudly about.

Critical race theory is a law school-level study that examines how public policy and institutions may cause harm to communities of color. As for sex education standards, schools have long had the debate on how to properly educate teenagers on the topic. They have chosen time and time again to follow science and academia.

Nebraska Department of Education standards do just that. The hysteria over these non-threatening concepts actually has been used as a tool to threaten public schools. The Legislature will consider LB1077 in committee which strips public schools of state funding if they teach certain concepts regarding race and sex. As this develops, it is clear the hysteria is a larger attack on public schools from political operatives who want to shift focus to private, for-profit academies.

Jayden Speed, Nehawka

