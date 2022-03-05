Letter: Bill a step in right direction

I am in support of LR159, creating an AltEn Ethanol Plant Special Investigative and Oversight Committee. The crisis happening in Mead has gone on for too long unresolved and has devastating consequences that will last for generations to come.

Nebraskans deserve answers, accountability and transparency from every side. Ensuring nothing like this will ever happen again will be the only way to gain public confidence again. We must work together to stop this crisis from continuing to fester, grow and contaminate not only our natural resources and the lives of Nebraskans but also the name of who we are as Nebraskans.

People are sick and this is a major public health crisis! Go to Mead and meet them! Smell the air they breathe every day. It stings. The surface and groundwater, land, wildlife, UNL bee colonies, local farms, all are negatively affected, too. We have no real long-term solutions to resolve this mess.

The Posi-shell caps that are being put over the contaminated toxic mess are seriously questionable, as is the treated wastewater they want to spray on fields. How about the risks to Lincoln's wells for drinking water and other nearby towns and communities? We clearly cannot rely on AltEn to do the right thing. Watchful everyday citizens in Nebraska call on the Executive Committee to support Sen. Carol Blood and LR159. There is no single solution or answer for this crisis in Mead, but there are steps in the right direction.

Melissa Baker, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0