Letter: Bill a path to safety for all

Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council and its affiliates would like to extend a huge thank you to Sen. Mike Jacobson for his courage to sponsor the “Two Person Crew Bill,” LB31.

The senator has chosen a path for Nebraska citizens' safety, customer service for all size business shippers, first responders (firefighters/emergency, law enforcement), farmers/ranchers, supply chain businesses and rail worker safety across our state.

This is what representation of integrity looks like. He has committed to regulate Wall Street greed and bring safety to our Main Streets.

Jeffrey Cooley, Lemoyne