Letter: Bike riders must share trails
Letter: Bike riders must share trails

Feature, 4.27

GORGEOUS DAY FOR A BIKE RIDE

A cyclist rides past a tile mural along the Antelope Valley Trail on Monday. The weather was unseasonably mild, reaching the low 80s with hardly any wind. Tuesday forecast has chances of rain and wind gusts up to 38 mph.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Recently, I took a walk on the Billy Wolff Trail in southeast Lincoln. During my 4-mile walk I was passed by about nine bikers. Only one was courteous enough to let me know they were behind me.

He used a bell but also warned me verbally, which is great because a bell cannot be heard by those with less than optimal hearing. I have noticed this getting worse with the proliferation of riders over the past year.

It can be very startling to have someone whiz by without warning. And what if I veered over unexpectedly? Yikes! Please, bikers, consider others when using the trails. They're there for everyone, not just those who ride a bike.

Penny German, Lincoln

