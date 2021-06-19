Letter: Bike riders must share trails

Recently, I took a walk on the Billy Wolff Trail in southeast Lincoln. During my 4-mile walk I was passed by about nine bikers. Only one was courteous enough to let me know they were behind me.

He used a bell but also warned me verbally, which is great because a bell cannot be heard by those with less than optimal hearing. I have noticed this getting worse with the proliferation of riders over the past year.

It can be very startling to have someone whiz by without warning. And what if I veered over unexpectedly? Yikes! Please, bikers, consider others when using the trails. They're there for everyone, not just those who ride a bike.

Penny German, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0